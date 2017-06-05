Woman goes missing, days after boyfriend is suspected of torching car
A woman last seen three days after her boyfriend was suspected of burning her vehicle remains missing, Fresno police reported Friday. Priscilla A. Garza, 24, was last heard from June 1 and last seen May 29 at her home near Olive and Palm avenues.
