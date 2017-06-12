Will Fresno City Council heed pleas to help undocumented?
Calling it a "modest investment but an important investment," Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria formally proposed Wednesday putting up $200,000 from the city budget to help establish a legal defense fund for undocumented immigrants facing detention or deportation proceedings. Soria's motion, backed by Councilman Oliver Baines, came after more than 40 people offered impassioned pleas during a budget hearing for the council to consider those who many described as some of the community's most vulnerable residents.
