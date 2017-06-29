Wheels: Why Fog Lamps Are Starting to...

Wheels: Why Fog Lamps Are Starting to Disappear

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Add another item to the list of once-common features - including ashtrays, spare tires and turn-the-key ignition switches - disappearing from new cars: fog lamps. Several makers of luxury vehicles have quietly omitted the front fog lights from many of their latest models, including Audi, Cadillac, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz and the new Genesis line from Hyundai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
Edwin Young (Aug '12) Jun 27 Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud Jun 24 conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jun 24 Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... Jun 21 One nut post 12
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC