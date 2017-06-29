Wheels: Why Fog Lamps Are Starting to Disappear
Add another item to the list of once-common features - including ashtrays, spare tires and turn-the-key ignition switches - disappearing from new cars: fog lamps. Several makers of luxury vehicles have quietly omitted the front fog lights from many of their latest models, including Audi, Cadillac, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz and the new Genesis line from Hyundai.
