Whata s going on at FUSD? Ita s nationa s second-lowest performing urban district

I read the recent report in The Fresno Bee that says the "California Department of Education is demanding that Fresno Unified revise its school spending plan after the district used state money meant for poor, minority students to pay for police programsa among other things." It seems to me that now we are getting more of the same from FUSD, as the district continues to operate in a state of delusion as to their ability to truly serve their students.

