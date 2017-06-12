What if a queen is the one telling the tale at childrena s story hour?
Four drag queens read books to about 30 children gathered at Common Space in downtown Fresno on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in an effort to promote education and acceptance. Four drag queens read books to about 30 children gathered at Common Space in downtown Fresno on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in an effort to promote education and acceptance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Jun 13
|quack
|1
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 13
|B thompson
|13
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC