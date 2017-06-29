Western wildfire threat to continue t...

Western wildfire threat to continue through Independence Day

4 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

With several devastating fires already raging in the western United States, hot and dry weather will only exacerbate wildfire danger through the weekend. Many areas in the Southwest haven't received any rainfall yet this month, including Phoenix, Fresno, California, and Cedar City, in southwestern Utah.

