Western Prelacy News - 6/23/17

June 23, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PONTIFICAL THANKSGIVING PRAYERS ON THE 22ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE ELECTION AND CONSECRATION OF HIS HOLINESS CATHOLICOS ARAM I On Sunday, June 25, 2017, the 22nd anniversary of the election and consecration of His Holiness Aram I as Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia will be celebrated with Pontifical Thanksgiving Prayers in Holy See of Cilicia Prelacies worldwide, including within Western Prelacy Churches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.