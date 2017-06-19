Western Prelacy News - 6/23/17

Western Prelacy News - 6/23/17

June 23, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PONTIFICAL THANKSGIVING PRAYERS ON THE 22ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE ELECTION AND CONSECRATION OF HIS HOLINESS CATHOLICOS ARAM I On Sunday, June 25, 2017, the 22nd anniversary of the election and consecration of His Holiness Aram I as Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia will be celebrated with Pontifical Thanksgiving Prayers in Holy See of Cilicia Prelacies worldwide, including within Western Prelacy Churches.

