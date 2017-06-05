Well-known attorney says Sheriffa s Office damaged his reputation. Does he have a case?

Fresno criminal defense attorney Anthony "Tony" Capozzi, seen in this January 2006 photo, plans to sue the Sheriff's Office for defamation over a news release last October that said he was under criminal investigation. Fresno criminal defense attorney Anthony "Tony" Capozzi, seen in this January 2006 photo, plans to sue the Sheriff's Office for defamation over a news release last October that said he was under criminal investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.