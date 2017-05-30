Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee
Ananya Vinay never looked all that impressed by any of the words she was given in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 12-year-old from Fresno, California, showed little emotion and didn't take much time as she plowed through word after word.
