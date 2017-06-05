Two men charged with theft of copper wire from Fulton Mall construction area
Two men are in jail, charged with theft and trespassing, after they were allegedly caught stealing copper wire from the construction area of Fulton Mall in downtown Fresno on Friday. Charles Stanphill, 29, and Jerry Franco, 48, allegedly were trying to steal copper wire from the Bankers Ballroom, 1060 Fulton Mall, just before 10 p.m. Bicycle officers responded to the area and arrested them.
