Three killed in Tuesday Fresno shootout identified
Two men killed Tuesday in a violent gunbattle with the resident of a home in east central Fresno were identified as Xavier Williams, 23, and Elijah Monroe Mays, 27, both of Sacramento. The Fresno County Coroner also identified Chang Yang, 69, as the resident of the home in the 5200 block of East Hammond Avenue who was also slain in the shootout .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|4 hr
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC