Three killed in Tuesday Fresno shootout identified

Two men killed Tuesday in a violent gunbattle with the resident of a home in east central Fresno were identified as Xavier Williams, 23, and Elijah Monroe Mays, 27, both of Sacramento. The Fresno County Coroner also identified Chang Yang, 69, as the resident of the home in the 5200 block of East Hammond Avenue who was also slain in the shootout .

