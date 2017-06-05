They nearly busted in a door and said they were the feds. Fresno police arrested them
A man and woman were arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to commit a home invasion while impersonating federal agents in southeast Fresno, Fresno Police said. James Lasek, 34, and Lindsey Winter, 30, were arrested around 1 a.m. Monday after Fresno Police identified them as the suspects in an attempted home invasion that took place around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at an apartment at the 400 block of South Waverly Lane.
