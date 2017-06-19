These mosquitoes tested positive for ...

These mosquitoes tested positive for encephalitis, and now they are in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Fresno mosquito pool is the first to test positive for the virus this year in California, said Tim Phillips, manager of the Fresno Mosquito & Vector Control District. It's also the first time the city has had mosquitoes test positive for the virus since 1992, Phillips said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 16 hr ACLU 82
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Sun Youre_fake 46
News City Council should not fund legal services for... Jun 14 spytheweb 1
quack of 2013 Jun 13 quack 1
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 13 B thompson 13
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Jun 7 Needtoknowbasiss 2
another reedley round about Jun 5 publication corre... 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC