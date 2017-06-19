These mosquitoes tested positive for encephalitis, and now they are in Fresno
The Fresno mosquito pool is the first to test positive for the virus this year in California, said Tim Phillips, manager of the Fresno Mosquito & Vector Control District. It's also the first time the city has had mosquitoes test positive for the virus since 1992, Phillips said.
