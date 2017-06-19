The truck trailer smelled of death. Inside were hundreds of pets sweltering in the heat
Fresno Humane Animal Services is caring for more than 900 small animals rescued from an overheated truck trailer seized Friday in Fresno. Initially, 18 animals died, and another 10 died since being rescued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Jun 13
|quack
|1
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 13
|B thompson
|13
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC