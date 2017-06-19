The end for a Hall of Shamea a " old Fresno County juvenile hall campus sold
Fresno County's former Juvenile Hall as seen from Ventura Avenue and 10th Street. Sale of the property, which has been in county hands since 1897, was approved Tuesday, June 20. Fresno County's former Juvenile Hall as seen from Ventura Avenue and 10th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|7 min
|Chi-Town Blacksnake
|7
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|33 min
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|36 min
|Niggler
|87
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 18
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Jun 13
|quack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC