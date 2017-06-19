The end for a Hall of Shamea a " old ...

The end for a Hall of Shamea a " old Fresno County juvenile hall campus sold

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno County's former Juvenile Hall as seen from Ventura Avenue and 10th Street. Sale of the property, which has been in county hands since 1897, was approved Tuesday, June 20. Fresno County's former Juvenile Hall as seen from Ventura Avenue and 10th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... 7 min Chi-Town Blacksnake 7
News Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16) 33 min Fuose 2
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) 36 min Niggler 87
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Mon ACLU 82
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 18 Youre_fake 46
News City Council should not fund legal services for... Jun 14 spytheweb 1
quack of 2013 Jun 13 quack 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 20 at 8:55PM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC