The dog was tiny. The man weighed 235 pounds. He stood on the dog to kill it.
A Fresno man will be arraigned Tuesday in Fresno County Superior Court for kicking and then standing on top of a relative's small dog, killing it, law enforcement reports said. The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed animal cruelty, cruelty to a dependent adult and misdemeanor battery charges against Gerald James Santema.
