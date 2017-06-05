The dog was tiny. The man weighed 235...

The dog was tiny. The man weighed 235 pounds. He stood on the dog to kill it.

A Fresno man will be arraigned Tuesday in Fresno County Superior Court for kicking and then standing on top of a relative's small dog, killing it, law enforcement reports said. The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed animal cruelty, cruelty to a dependent adult and misdemeanor battery charges against Gerald James Santema.

