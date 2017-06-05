The Board Room for June 12
Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, recognized Casa de Tamales and Liz Sanchez , president and owner, as Small Business of the Year. Since its founding, Casa de Tamales has expanded to three locations throughout Fresno and, with plans to expand even further, has become a community staple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC