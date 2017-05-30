Supportersa prayers are answered when...

Supportersa prayers are answered when Fresno Diocese says St. Helena s School will stay open

St. Helen's Catholic School in southeast Fresno will remain open thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars raised by community members - including an anonymous $250,000 donation that came in shortly before a May 31 deadline. Among those who helped reach a $600,000 goal were children who emptied their piggy banks to help.

