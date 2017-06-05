Students from poor families help feed children abroad
Armando Perez qualifies for free lunches at a central Fresno elementary school where almost every child lives in poverty , but that's not stopping him from helping feed children around the world. He's among more than 300 members of a walk/run club at Birney Elementary School who earned more than 5,750 packets of food for malnourished children abroad by walking and running through a partnership with UNICEF.
