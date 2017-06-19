Steve Wozniak charged his Tesla near ...

Steve Wozniak charged his Tesla near Coalinga. Is he on to the future of Fresno County?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Remember back in 2007, when Toyota got blasted over that Prius commercial that essentially called Fresno a low-budget tourist stop ghost town? The connotation, of course, was that future cars wouldn't need to stop for gas and places like Fresno would become fairly obsolete. One wonders if this isn't the real future of Fresno County - as a viable and needed stop over for electric cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... 10 hr One nut post 12
News Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16) Wed Fuose 2
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) Wed Niggler 87
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Jun 19 ACLU 82
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 18 Youre_fake 46
News City Council should not fund legal services for... Jun 14 spytheweb 1
quack of 2013 Jun 13 quack 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC