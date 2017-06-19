Steve Wozniak charged his Tesla near Coalinga. Is he on to the future of Fresno County?
Remember back in 2007, when Toyota got blasted over that Prius commercial that essentially called Fresno a low-budget tourist stop ghost town? The connotation, of course, was that future cars wouldn't need to stop for gas and places like Fresno would become fairly obsolete. One wonders if this isn't the real future of Fresno County - as a viable and needed stop over for electric cars.
