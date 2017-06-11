Spelling bee champ asked to spell 'covfefe,' gets it wrong
Champion of National Spelling Bee 2017 Ananya Vinay was invited to CNN's " New Day " and was asked by the host to spell one final word that was " covfefe ". A sixth-grader from Fresno, California , Ananya won the spelling competition after numerous rounds against Rohan Rajeev , another Indian-American student, underscoring the overwhelming dominance of Indian-Americans in the competition.
