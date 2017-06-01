Spelling bee: Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., declared national champ
Spelling bee: Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., declared national champ Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., is the winner of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ruZH5M The Scripps National Spelling Bee is in it's 90th year! Many things have changed, but the reactions? They've stayed the same.
