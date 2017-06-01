Spelling bee: Ananya Vinay of Fresno,...

Spelling bee: Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., declared national champ

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Spelling bee: Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., declared national champ Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., is the winner of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ruZH5M The Scripps National Spelling Bee is in it's 90th year! Many things have changed, but the reactions? They've stayed the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) May 28 Camouflage 39
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 22 Chris 7
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man May 20 ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 19 7 dollars 3
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC