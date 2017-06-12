Should Fresno use taxpayer funds to d...

Should Fresno use taxpayer funds to defend immigrants against deportation?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Petra Ramirez of Fresno holds a sign during a January 2017 demonstration at Fresno City Hall to protest Mayor Lee Brand's opposition to Fresno being a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants Translated to English the sign reads "We are workers. We are not criminals."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
quack of 2013 1 hr quack 1
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) 3 hr B thompson 13
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Jun 7 Needtoknowbasiss 2
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 22 Chris 7
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC