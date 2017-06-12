Shotgun stolen in Clovis recovered from gang members

Fresno police Wednesday recovered a Browning 12 gauge shotgun stolen in Clovis after a traffic stop of two Bulldog gang members. The stop took place at Cedar and Butler avenues in southeast Fresno about 8 p.m. Police identified the pair as passengers Alejandro Lopez, 22, on parole for assault with a firearm, and Naomi Banuelos, 20, who was also identified as a gang member.

