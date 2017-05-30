She was shot to death on a Fresno str...

She was shot to death on a Fresno street corner. Now a movement seeks to end gun violence

A vigil was held Saturday night in southwest Fresno to honor Kayla Foster, the 18-year-old Central High student who was shot to death on Memorial Day. She was standing outside with friends in the 2100 block of South Bardell Avenue when she was shot around 2 a.m. The remembrance was held at Bardell and Lorena avenues and was called the #IamResponsible Candelight Vigil.

