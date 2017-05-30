She was shot to death on a Fresno street corner. Now a movement seeks to end gun violence
A vigil was held Saturday night in southwest Fresno to honor Kayla Foster, the 18-year-old Central High student who was shot to death on Memorial Day. She was standing outside with friends in the 2100 block of South Bardell Avenue when she was shot around 2 a.m. The remembrance was held at Bardell and Lorena avenues and was called the #IamResponsible Candelight Vigil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC