Scorching summer temperatures are on the way. And you better be ready
If you work outdoors, stay hydrated, take frequent rest breaks and wear appropriate clothing, including shirts and pants that are light-colored, loose-fitting and breathable. Experts recommend drinking at least one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes.
