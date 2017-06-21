Rescued animals on the mend

Rescued animals on the mend

Nearly 1,000 animals are being cared for after being found in an old moving truck in Fresno, California Friday. Kendyll Lyons, a kennel worker at Fresno Humane Animal Services, has been working long hours to make sure the hundreds of birds, bunnies, quail and others.

Fresno, CA

