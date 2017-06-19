Releases from Pine Flat Reservoir fill Kings River
At 93 percent capacity, Pine Flat Reservoir fills from continuing snow melt from the high Sierra, with releases swelling the Kings River. Sandy Sandoval describes the scene at Riverland Resort on the Kings River following the Father's Day order to evacuate due to the rising water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Jun 13
|quack
|1
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 13
|B thompson
|13
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC