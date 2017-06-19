Prickly heat rash to body temp of 108 a " ER doctors have seen it all
Dr. Jesus Rodriguez of Kaiser Permanente in Fresno tells our health reporter a few ways to spot the signs of heat stroke in children and adults, plus how to prevent it. Dr. Jesus Rodriguez of Kaiser Permanente in Fresno tells our health reporter a few ways to spot the signs of heat stroke in children and adults, plus how to prevent it.
