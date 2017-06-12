Power out for nearly 5,000 in Clovis ...

Power out for nearly 5,000 in Clovis and northwest Fresno

Fresno and Clovis was hit with multiple power outages Sunday evening - leaving thousands without air conditioning as temperatures lingered above 100 degrees . At 7:59 p.m., PG&E reported that 3,029 customers near Herndon and Clovis avenues were experiencing an outage.

