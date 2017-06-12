Police disrupt the suspecta s online meal plan with a stakeout at the takeout
A hungry suspect will get a chance to sample jail food after fraudulently using a stolen debit card to buy a takeout meal at a Denny's restaurant, Fresno police said. Detectives arrested Hector Gonzalez, 31, of Fresno, on Tuesday morning as he picked up a takeout meal that he had ordered online.
