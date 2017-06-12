Police accuse 13-year-old of shooting and killing his classmate in Central California
A 13-year-old boy in Central California is suspected of killing his 14-year-old classmate, authorities said Monday. Diego Perez was shot Friday about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in Huron, a town about 50 miles south of Fresno, according to Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
