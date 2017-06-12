Pair with sawed-off shotgun arrested ...

Pair with sawed-off shotgun arrested in SE Fresno

Two convicted felons were booked into Fresno County Jail Tuesday night after a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun was found in their car, Fresno police reported. The arrest followed a report that a man was threatening family members with a firearm in southeast Fresno.

