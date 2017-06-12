Opponents of Devin Nunes are following his every move

Opponents of Rep. Devin Nunes are taking their "Where is Rep. Devin Nunes?" campaign to Orange County, where he is scheduled to speak at a Republican fundraiser. An organizer said the protest expected to draw opponents of four Republican members of Congress from the area - Ed Royce, Dana Rohrabacher, Darrell Issa and Mimi Walters - as well as Nunes.

