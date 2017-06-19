Need a job? Caltrans to host job fair in Fresno on Thursday
A view looking north from Clinton Avenue shows the progress of Caltrans' Highway 99 relocation work. The highway is being shifted westward by about 100 feet between Ashlan and Clinton avenues in central Fresno to make room for new high-speed train tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|30 min
|Funny Thing
|9
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Niggler
|87
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 18
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Jun 13
|quack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC