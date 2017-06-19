NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights'
Jupiter's "southern lights" are shown in this animation of false-color maps from NASA's Juno spacecraft. Auroras result when energetic electrons from the magnetosphere crash into the molecular hydrogen in the Jovian upper atmosphere.
