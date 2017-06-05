Mrs. Rooks' spelling bee

For a competition that spanned 11 hours, 12-year old Ananya Vinay from Fresno, California, captured the $40,000 prize and bragging rights as she was recently crowned the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Vinay won the competition by successfully spelling "marocain," a dress fabric that is made of ribbed silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns.

