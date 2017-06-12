Morning Scoop: Cheap flights to Vegas. Stealing a Deadpool.a Saving lives + lawn care
Good morning! It's Wednesday, June 14, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|2 min
|spytheweb
|1
|quack of 2013
|Tue
|quack
|1
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Tue
|B thompson
|13
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC