Morning news update for June 26, 2017

16 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

An argument between and father and mother turned deadly at a home on Q Street and Rio Linda Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. The father grabbed a gun, shot and killed the mother and then shot and killed himself, Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

