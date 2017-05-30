Meet The Beea s 2017 Academic All-Stars

The Bee's 2017 Academic All-Stars. Top row, from left: first grade, Arthur Kandarian, Marshall Elementary, Fowler; second grade, Angelika Magana, Temperance-Kutner Elementary, Fresno; third grade, Jake Reeves, Saroyan Elementary, Fresno; fourth grade, Marlee Rutowicz, Dailey Elementary, Fresno; fifth grade, Garrett Chan, Sun Empire Elementary, Kerman; sixth grade, Michael Peter Bedrosian, Quail Lake Charter, Sanger.

