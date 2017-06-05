Man whose bullet narrowly missed Fres...

Man whose bullet narrowly missed Fresno girl taken into custody

Read more: The Fresno Bee

The gunman police say is responsible for shooting a man in the stomach Saturday and also hitting an 11-year-old girl with dry wall fragments is in custody. Sgt. Sean Biggs identified the suspect as Valerius Walters, 39, who was arrested after Special Response Team officers tracked him to an apartment near North Marks and West McKinley avenues Monday afternoon.

