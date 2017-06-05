Man whose bullet narrowly missed Fresno girl taken into custody
The gunman police say is responsible for shooting a man in the stomach Saturday and also hitting an 11-year-old girl with dry wall fragments is in custody. Sgt. Sean Biggs identified the suspect as Valerius Walters, 39, who was arrested after Special Response Team officers tracked him to an apartment near North Marks and West McKinley avenues Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another reedley round about
|Mon
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC