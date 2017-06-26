Man who hit federal employee at Socia...

Man who hit federal employee at Social Security office sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Modesto man was sentenced in federal court on Monday for assaulting a security guard in downtown Fresno, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Matthew Faron Blair, 33, was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edwin Young (Aug '12) 5 hr Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud Jun 24 conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jun 24 Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... Jun 21 One nut post 12
News Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16) Jun 21 Fuose 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 26 at 12:03PM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC