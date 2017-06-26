Man who hit federal employee at Social Security office sentenced
A Modesto man was sentenced in federal court on Monday for assaulting a security guard in downtown Fresno, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Matthew Faron Blair, 33, was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.
