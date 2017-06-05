Man set fire to cover up stabbing death of mother, police say
A murder charge was filed Wednesday against the son of a former Fresno State and Fresno City College adjunct English professor for killing her in her central Fresno home last week. Fresno police charged Winston Max Russell, 30, for the murder of his mother, Bethlyn Webster.
