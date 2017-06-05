Lompoc, Cabrillo High School Seniors ...

Lompoc, Cabrillo High School Seniors Celebrate 'Bittersweet' Graduation Day

While Thursday dawned sunny and calm, by noon Lompoc's notorious winds were threatening to pull caps from graduating seniors lined up alongside Huyck Stadium at Lompoc High School . Waiting for the school band to launch into "Pomp and Circumstance," the 281 graduating seniors fidgeted with their caps and gowns, waved to family and friends and smiled for photo after photo.

