Lompoc, Cabrillo High School Seniors Celebrate 'Bittersweet' Graduation Day
While Thursday dawned sunny and calm, by noon Lompoc's notorious winds were threatening to pull caps from graduating seniors lined up alongside Huyck Stadium at Lompoc High School . Waiting for the school band to launch into "Pomp and Circumstance," the 281 graduating seniors fidgeted with their caps and gowns, waved to family and friends and smiled for photo after photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Wed
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC