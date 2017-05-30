Lawsuit: Restaurateur fires partner over sex, booze and stolen recipes
Fresno restaurant giant David Fansler has sued his former partner of Pismo's Coastal Grill in the Villagio Shopping Center, accusing him of stealing secret recipes in order to start his own restaurant. Fansler also accuses Adrian Alvarado of putting the seafood establishment in a precarious financial situation by having sex with two of the restaurant's hostesses and drinking alcohol on the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|May 19
|7 dollars
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC