L.A. Zoo Welcomes a Female Asian Elephant to The Herd

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 27, the Los Angeles Zoo welcomed 46-year-old female Asian elephant Shaunzi from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Shaunzi traveled 215 miles from Fresno, CA in a specially-designed elephant crate and was accompanied by a team of curators, animal keepers, and veterinarians from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

