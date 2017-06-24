Kings River flooding forces mandatory...

Kings River flooding forces mandatory evacuations

Increasing Sierra snowmelt caused the Kings River to overflow near the Central Valley town of Kingsburg on Friday night, forcing mandatory evacuations. Tulare County sheriff's deputies and firefighters went door to door starting just before midnight to order residents out of about 90 homes near the Kings River Golf and Country Club, said Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Teresa Douglass.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 24 at 6:08AM PDT

