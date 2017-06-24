Kings River flooding forces mandatory evacuations
Increasing Sierra snowmelt caused the Kings River to overflow near the Central Valley town of Kingsburg on Friday night, forcing mandatory evacuations. Tulare County sheriff's deputies and firefighters went door to door starting just before midnight to order residents out of about 90 homes near the Kings River Golf and Country Club, said Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Teresa Douglass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|2 hr
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|6 hr
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Wed
|One nut post
|12
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|Jun 21
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Jun 21
|Niggler
|87
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 19
|ACLU
|82
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC