Keeping the Fresno Chaffee zoo's Asia...

Keeping the Fresno Chaffee zoo's Asian elephant cool during triple-digit temps

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Shaunzi, The Fresno Chaffee Zoo's Asian elephant, enjoys a plunge in her pool while also getting a shower, cold fruit and a bamboo cane during Fresno's heat wave. Food truck owners talk about the heat and how to beat it on one of the hottest days of the year, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... 3 hr slick willie expl... 10
News Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16) 12 hr Fuose 2
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) 12 hr Niggler 87
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Mon ACLU 82
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 18 Youre_fake 46
News City Council should not fund legal services for... Jun 14 spytheweb 1
quack of 2013 Jun 13 quack 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 21 at 2:57AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC