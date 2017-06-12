Ita s never too late to learn something new. Just ask 100-year-old Dorris Woods
Watching Dorris Woods intricately paint flowers and a cascade of cobblestone steps, it's not obvious that she only recently learned to paint. An assortment of her finished oil paintings sitting nearby - depicting beautiful oceans, waterfalls and flowers - look similar to those completed by her distinguished teacher, Sally Seago, although Seago has been painting for 60 years and Woods for only two.
