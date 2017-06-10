Is anyone using those cooling centers in the heatwave?

Fresno has opened four cooling centers but a visit by The Bee on one of the hottest days of the year showed that most people were there to use other amenities, particularly swimming pools. At Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center in southwest Fresno, 24 people signed the visitor sheet after the doors opened at noon but most left the building when the pool opened at 1 p.m. And at Pinedale Community Center, several people age 60 or older were served the senior lunch but were gone by 1 p.m. After they left, no one from the public was in the multi-purpose room being used as the cooling center, although later one person, a female, was cooling off in the foyer by the main entrance.

